Scarborough on Mueller Hearing: If This Was a Good Day for GOP, I Don’t Want to See a Bad One

Despite many Democrats and members of the media conceding that impeaching President Donald Trump following former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress would be a tough road, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough called in to question why Republicans would be happy about the hearing.

Scarborough listed off people associated with Trump and his 2016 campaign being arrested or indicted and noted Mueller saying on Wednesday the president could be charged with a crime such as obstruction of justice after leaving office, arguing it was not a good day for Republicans in the age of Trump.

“As to the question of whether Robert Mueller believed that his investigation was a witch-hunt, we don’t have to take his word for it. We can take the word of 60% of Republicans who said in a poll two days ago that Robert Mueller ran a fair investigation. Now, if that is a good day for the Republican Party in the age of Trump, I’d hate to see a bad day for them,” Scarborough stated.

