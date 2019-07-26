ABC’s Hostin: ‘Who Cares’ About Trump Voters? — You Supported Him ‘After His Racism’

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host and network legal analyst Sunny Hostin said voters who support President Donald Trump were “foregone” because they “still support this president after his racism” and added that he put “kids in cages.”

Co-host Meghan McCain said, “If you’re going to raise your hand and say that all illegal immigrants should have health care when they come into this country. Right now it’s who can be the most far left on this stage. which is great for a primary, it’s great when you’re trying to win over Democrats, but when you get to a general, it’s also who’s going to be able to hedge and win over the Trump voters who voted for Trump after they voted for President Obama.”

Hostin said, “I don’t think it’s about winning over the Trump voters, actually. I actually think if you look at the estimates by the U.S. Elections Project, 43 percent of eligible voters didn’t even bother filling out a ballot in 2016. That means 100 million people who have the legal right to vote just decided it wasn’t worth it. Those 100 million people need to show up, so we need a candidate that are going to energize those people to walk out of their doors and walk to the ballot box and vote.”

She added, “Who cares about the Trump voters? If you still support this president after his racism, after putting kids in cages, and everything he’s done — you’re not going to change, you’re foregone. I don’t care about you. I care about 100 million people.”

