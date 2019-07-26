Gillibrand: ‘But for Voter Disenfranchisement, Stacey Abrams Would Be the Governor of Georgia’

"But for voter disenfranchisement, Stacey Abrams would be the governor of Georgia." Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand speaks at the National Urban League Conference in Indianapolis. pic.twitter.com/Vk5XWjMk5t

While speaking at the National Urban League Conference on Friday, 2020 presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) argued that disenfranchisement of voters caused Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams to lose Georgia’s gubernatorial race in 2018.

Gillibrand said, “I have a very comprehensive approach about how to restore our voting rights. Because the truth is, we have Republican legislatures across this country that are trying to deny black people the right to vote. Just look at what happened in Georgia. Look what happened to Stacey Abrams. But for voter disenfranchisement, Stacey Abrams would be the governor of Georgia.”

