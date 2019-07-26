Nadler: ‘Our Work Will Continue Into the August Recess’ to ‘Uncover’ Impeachment Evidence

Friday on Capitol Hill, House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said committee Democrats would be continuing their investigation through Congress’ August recess to investigate and “uncover,” evidence to open the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Nadler said, “Director Mueller’s testimony removed all doubt. He told us that Donald Trump obstructed justice and abused his office by tampering with witnesses, attempting to block the investigation, and attempting to fire the special counsel.”

He continued, “He told us in a remarkable exchange with Mr. Lieu that but for the Department of Justice policy prohibiting him from doing so he would have indicted President Trump. Indeed, it is clear that any other citizen of this country who behaved as the president has would have been charged with multiple crimes. Notably, my Republican colleagues were unable to refute a single one of these facts. So where do we go from here? We will continue to seek testimony from key witnesses. As many of you know, the committee has authorized several additional subpoenas. Our work will continue into the August recess, and we will use those subpoenas if we must. We will also continue to seek important documents from the Department of Justice and the White House. We have made some progress on this front. There appears to be compelling evidence of the president’s misconduct outside of the four corners of the redacted version of the Mueller Report, and we will work to uncover that evidence as well. Finally, today, we are filing an application for the grand jury material underlying the Mueller report. That information is critically important for our ability to examine witnesses, including former White House counsel Don McGahn and to investigate the president’s misconduct.”

