Swalwell: We Are Arguing in Court Our Investigation Is to Consider Recommending Impeachment

Friday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said for the first time Congress is arguing in court they need the grand jury materials from former special counsel Robert Mueller investigation to know whether the House Judiciary Committee should recommend impeachment.

Swalwell said, “What we have just done is we are filing in court and telling a court that we intend to conduct investigations to consider whether we should recommend impeachment. This is the first time we’ve used this language in court. We believe it will give us access to grand jury material we don’t have access to right now.”

He added, ‘What we are telling the courts is one of the remedies we’re considering is impeachment. We’re doing this our own way. We believe the courts will see the law is on our side. This will give us the information we need to continue to bring witnesses in.”

