Brooks: ‘There Was No Collusion’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks reacted to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress by stating that “There was no collusion” and this “makes it much less likely that we move forward with an impeachment process.”

Brooks said, “Russian interference, he certainly made that case very compellingly. … There was no collusion. And I think the headline on that front is that it makes it much less likely that we move forward with an impeachment process. There are still people in the House who are sort of angling in that direction. And there’s been a lot of fantasy that we’d get what they call a Deus ex Mueller, a hidden hand to remove Donald Trump. But it’s looking much more likely that’s going to be the work of the election.”

