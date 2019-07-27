Gaetz: ‘One Thing We’ve Learned Is Democrats Just Don’t Know How to Take the ‘L’’

On Saturday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Watters’ World,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) argued a key takeaway from last week’s Mueller congressional hearings, and the subsequent reaction from House Democrats was that Democrats as a whole were bad at accepting defeat given their inability to defeat President Donald Trump.

During an appearance with his colleague Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Gaetz pointed to the 2016 presidential election to bolster his conclusion.

“President Trump sure is good at winning,” Gaetz said. “But one thing we’ve learned is Democrats just don’t know how to take the ‘L.’ In 2016, when they lost the election, it couldn’t be because they had a terrible candidate, Hillary Clinton. It couldn’t because Donald Trump worked them silly on the campaign trail – going to the Rust Belt, going with a campaign schedule that was far more aggressive than Hillary Clinton’s. It had to be because the Russians told people to vote for Donald Trump instead of Hillary Clinton – an absurd proposition.”

“Look, in 2018 when Republicans lost the House, we didn’t try to make Nancy Pelosi seem like an illegitimate speaker,” he continued. “We just disagree with her policies, and we’re willing to have the debate. But this is what’s going on with the radical left right now. They can’t argue with us about economic policies or regulatory policies or energy policies. So instead, they try to de-platform and defame and delegitimize anyone that is beating them out there in the public square. And frankly, in 2020, that is why the president is going to win. He is focusing on things that matter to the American people.”

