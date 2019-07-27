House Budget Dem Jayapal on SCOTUS Wall Ruling: We Have to Stop Presidential Transfer Authority

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Weekends with Alex Witt,” House Budget Committee member Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) reacted to the Supreme Court’s ruling on President Trump using military funds for a border wall by saying that Congress must “use the appropriations process to stop this transfer authority, and then to start cutting money if the president and the administration [continue] to go outside of their bounds and deny the authority of Congress.”

Jayapal said, “I think we, now, as Congress, have to use the appropriations process differently. We have to stop the ability of the president to transfer authority between these departments, which has long existed in order to help presidents, if they do have to respond to urgent crises that are legitimate. But, in this case, that is not what it is. So, we’re going to have to go back and use the appropriations process to stop this transfer authority, and then to start cutting money if the president and the administration [continue] to go outside of their bounds and deny the authority of Congress.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett