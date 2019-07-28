Dem Sen. Smith on Trump: ‘We Keep Thinking That He’s Gone as Low as He Can Go and Then He Goes Even Lower’

Senator Tina Smith (D-MN) on Sunday sounded off President Donald Trump’s tweets which slammed Baltimore, MD, and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD).

Smith told MSNBC “Kasie DC” host Kasie Hunt that just when you think Trump has “gone as low as he can go,” he goes “even lower,” pointing to a pattern of Trump going after the likes of Cummings and Reps. Maxine Waters (D-CA) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

“We keep thinking that he’s gone as low as he can go, and then he goes even lower,” she told Hunt. “And this is a pattern.”

She added, “It’s so wrong to denigrate people, and so I want to think about all the things that Elijah Cummings does to lift people up.”

