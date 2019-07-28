John Waters: Give Me the Rats of Baltimore Over ‘The Lies and Racism’ of Trump’s Washington

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” filmmaker John Waters criticized President Donald Trump for his tweets attacking Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and Baltimore.

Waters said, “Give me the rats and roaches of Baltimore any day over the lies and racism of your Washington, Mr Trump. Come on over to that neighborhood and see if you have the nerve to say it in person! I lived in that neighborhood, in a predominantly African-American neighborhood in Mr. Cummings’ district for 17 years. I made Hairspray when I lived there. And, you know, I never had the slightest bit of trouble.”

He continued, “People were lovely to me. And rats and roaches, you know, Baltimore, we work with what we got and we make it better. Ricki Lake kicked a rat off her shoe when she was doing a love scene, she wore roaches on her dress. We inspire artists and Baltimore still has a Bohemia and that’s very important too.”

He added, “I don’t think he cares what I say but the problem is I don’t know how he thinks he’s going to get votes from this, because the people that are racist and that already like him they’re already going to vote for him. But the other people that may be starting to crumble this is going to make them not vote for him. So I don’t even think it’s smart politically.”

