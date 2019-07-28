RNC Chair McDaniel: AG Barr Needs to Get to the Bottom of Obama Admin Spying on Trump Campaign

During a Sunday interview on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel called on Attorney General William Barr to “get to the bottom” of former President Barack Obama’s administration spying on then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

McDaniel said what the Obama administration did to the Trump campaign is “horrific,” questioning what the media outrage would be if it had been the Trump administration instead.

“[Barr] needs to get to the bottom of it,” McDaniel told host John Catsimatidis. “He has said there is an investigation about the investigators. I mean, John, think about this: A sitting president, President Obama’s administration, under his FBI they deployed spies to the Trump campaign. They put FISA warrants on campaign operatives. I mean, this is horrific.”

She continued, “We need to understand why they did that, how they had the authority to spy on his campaign and why didn’t they just go to candidate Trump and say, ‘We’re afraid that foreign actors are trying to infiltrate your campaign. Can you work with us to make sure that doesn’t happen?’ Instead, they went a totally different route.”

McDaniel went on to question why the Obama administration would have allowed “this type of spying on the Trump campaign.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent