Tlaib on Trump’s Cummings Attacks: ‘Our President Has a Hate Agenda’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) reacted to President Donald Trump’s attacks on Rep Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and Baltimore.

Tlaib said, “He continues to say things about American cities across this country. Look, our president has a hate agenda. He doesn’t have a policy agenda, and that is what he falls down on. Right now as people are in my district every single day I talk to folks losing jobs, not getting paid what they need, they’re working three or four jobs just to make ends meet. So many folks at the front line are really suffering. And they want somebody that is going to follow through on reducing prescription drugs and all of this.”

