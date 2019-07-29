Charlamagne tha God Urges Black People to Vote — ‘Who Is Next to Be in Concentration Camps in America?’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Live,” radio host Charlamagne tha God encouraged African-Americans to vote because and asked the question, who is next to be concentration camps?

Charlamagne tha God said, “I think what we are experiencing right now in America is fascism. You know what I’m saying? Fascism is something that is going to impact all Americans period. And that is where we are as a country right now. Everything that Donald Trump is doing is part of a larger fascism agenda if you ask me.”

He continued, “I think democracy, as we know in America, is dead…I really do. This guy controls the Department of Justice at this point. The Senate is ran by Republicans. He basically has the Supreme Court in his pocket.”

Host Stephanie Ruhle asked, “Take me to black voters. I realize there is not one black vote. Black voters came out in droves to support Barack Obama. Less so for Hillary Clinton. You have said Hillary Clinton and other Democrats have taken the black vote for granted. Given what the president has done over the last two years, is that enough to get black voters motivated again to go out and vote in a big way?”

Charlamagne tha God said, “If they know what I know they should. America is in danger. Like who you think is going to be impacted the most by whatever racist policies, whatever policies that oppress, whatever policies that marginalize? Like who is next to be in concentration camps in America? It’s not going to be white people. I don’t think so. If we know what’s good us, we would definitely go out there and vote.”

