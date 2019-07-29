Charlamagne Tha God Won’t Meet With Trump — He Doesn’t Give a ‘Damn About Black People’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Live,” radio host Charlamagne tha God said he would not meet with President Donald Trump because he does not give “a damn about black people.”

When asked if he would sit down with Trump, Charlamagne tha God said, “I just don’t feel it would be a productive conversation. That would be a conversation for entertainment purposes. It would be great, you know, publicity for our show. It would be great ratings-wise, but he doesn’t really need to be sitting down with me, he needs to be sitting down with the Elijah Cummings of the world, and the Maxine Waters, and the John Lewises and you know the people who actually have a stake in this country in that way.”

He added, “It’s not like he gives a damn about black people. It’s not like he gives a damn about brown people. What would he be talking to me for other than entertainment purposes?”

