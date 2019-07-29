MSNBC’s Chris Matthews: Trump’s Rhetoric Is ‘Hitlerian’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Hardball” anchor Chris Matthews,” said President Donald Trump’s attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummingsy (D-MD) and the city of Baltimore were “Hitlerian.”

Matthews said, “President Trump’s use of the word infested to describe Congressman Cummings’ Baltimore district is a pattern that he uses only to refer to minority communities. After since John Lewis said Trump was not a legitimate President Trump said he should ‘spend more time on fixing and helping his district which is in horrible shape and falling apart, not to mention crime infested.’ He later added that Lewis should finally focus on the ‘burning and crime-infested cities of the U.S..’ In his initial tweet attacking the four congresswomen of color, he told them to ‘go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came.'”

He continued, “Infested, infested infested, it’s a word. It’s vermin. It’s a Hitlerian term. You go back and read Goebbels and all that stuff it was all about the Jews in that case with the use of the word vermin, infested. He is obsessed with this thing about cities.”

Panelist Donna Edwards said, “This is the Nazi playbook, right? I mean, you dehumanize people. You say they’re infested. It gives you the reason to, I don’t know—”

Matthews said, “Exterminate them.”

Edwards added, “You have to exterminate them.”

Matthews said, “Or something like that.”

Edwards continued, “And I think that this is, again, his way — and he’s done it for every single one of these cities, and what many of these cities have in common is a majority African-American population, in some cases, African-American leadership. And he goes — he goes after them.”

