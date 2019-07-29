Scarborough on Elijah Cummings: ‘He’s Braver Than You, Donald’

In a Monday monologue on his MSNBC morning show, Joe Scarborough heaped praise on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) following President Donald Trump’s criticisms of the representative and the city of Baltimore.

Scarborough chastised the “bigoted president” for going after his “friend,” who he defended as having done a lot of good in Baltimore.

“Donald Trump’s clumsy attempt to appeal to the most bigoted supporters not only betrays the president’s ignorance about the country that he’s supposed to serve, but it shows how little Donald knows about my friend Elijah,” Scarborough stated.

“Elijah Cummings has also been there through the bad times and he’s been braver than you, Donald. braver than most,” he later added before telling some stories about Cummings.

Scarborough went on to say, “Donald, Elijah Cummings has served honorably in a city racked by pain and violence long before he received his first vote as I said before. But unlike the pampered son of privilege, whose rich father bought him a diagnosis of bone spurs so he could play golf and play football and chase women while other young men of his age went to Vietnam, Elijah Cummings chose to serve through challenging times — when you were running away, like you did from the draft board. But for Elijah, that would have been easier. But he wouldn’t do it. If you want to know what Elijah Cummings does for his district, he comforts people who are frightened of you.”

