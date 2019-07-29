Sharpton: Trump’s ‘Blatantly Racist Campaign’ Would Make George Wallace Blush

Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” Al Sharpton said President Donald Trump’s racism would make segregationist Governor of Alabama George Wallace “blush.”

Sharpton said, “Donald Trump has decided that he is going to run a blatantly racist campaign. He’s counting on the American people to be that bigoted, and he’s trying to energize that base.”

He added, “It’s a consistent pattern and a deliberate political strategy that would make George Wallace blush, with what this president’s doing. I remember as I was a kid, I had just become youth director of Operation Bread Basket in New York, George Wallace ran in ’68. George Wallace didn’t do some of the things in the campaign. George Wallace is a terrible guy, stood in the door of the University of Alabama but in the campaign he tried to dress it up more than what we are seeing this president do.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN