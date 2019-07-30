Brzezinski Responds to Trump Tweet — Unlike Meadows, ‘We’re Not Afraid of You’

Tuesday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to bash MSNBC “Morning Joe” and its ratings in the wake of co-host Mika Brzezinski ripping Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) for his neutral stance in the feud between Trump and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD).

Wow! Morning Joe & Psycho ratings have really crashed. Very small audience. People are tired of hearing Fake News delivered with an anger that is not to be believed. Sad, when the show was sane, they helped get me elected. Thanks! Was on all the time. Lost all of its juice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2019

Not long after Trump’s tweet, Brzezinski delivered a response to Trump, saying unlike Meadows, the show will not be “afraid” of the president.

“Don’t worry, Donald, I’m not angry,” Brzezinski said. “I’m sad and disgusted when pathetic politicians don’t stand up to your racism.”

She added, “Mark Meadows cried like a baby when he was called a racist and had these crocodile tears in front of the entire committee and Elijah stood with him and said you’re not a racist. And Mark Meadows cannot return that favor to Elijah Cummings because he is too busy being afraid of you? That’s sad and that’s pathetic. So that is what you’re seeing here, Donald, as you are tweeting away with your little thumbs. So again, unlike Mark Meadows, just for the record, we’re not afraid of you.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent