Joy Behar: Will GOP Stand Up to Trump’s Racism When ‘David Duke Is Part of the Cabinet?’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar wondered if Republican lawmakers would stand up to President Donald Trump’s racism when “David Duke is part of the cabinet.”

During a discussion on the president’s attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and the city of Baltimore, Behar said, “This idea that I say that Elijah Cummings is not a racist, Mark Meadows, we know that, Mark. Find some testicularity and stand up for what’s right. I’d like to know when these Republicans —not you — when the Republican leadership is going to stand up. Do they have to wait until David Duke is part of the cabinet? When will you speak up against what’s going on in this country?”

