RNC’s McDaniel: Democrats Revealed ‘a Total Socialist Plan,’ ‘Takeover of All of Our Health Care’

Tuesday after the Democratic presidential debate that aired on CNN, Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel commented on the policy proposals the candidates put forth on health care.

McDaniel said those Democrats revealed a “total socialist plan” on health care with the Medicare for all and that Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) plans would take away health care some already have.

“What you did see from the Democrats tonight is a total socialist plan, a takeover of all of our health care with this proposal for Medicare for all,” she said. “They didn’t know how to pay for it. They were dishonest about the fact that it would raise taxes on every single American. And Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren said flat out they will take away private health insurance plans, and I don’t think that is something people in Michigan would like. In fact, it’s been polled in Michigan. It is not something that is popular, and I think a lot of union workers would say, ‘Hey, you’re going to take away my plan that I negotiated? You’re going to take me off of my plan where I can choose my doctor and what is best for me and my family?’ I don’t think that is going to fly.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor