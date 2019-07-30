Warren: ‘What Donald Trump Has Done Over the Past Couple of Days Is Despicable’

Sen. Warren speaks in Toledo: "I think that what Donald Trump has done over the past couple of days is despicable... Trump hopes that if he can just throw some racism, really ugly stuff that everyone will pay attention to that instead of paying attention to what a failure he is." pic.twitter.com/TRSyd1bplC

Tuesday speaking to reporters in Toledo, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said President Donald Trump’s attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and the city of Baltimore were “despicable.”

Warren said, “I think that what Donald Trump has done over the past couple of days is despicable. And the reason he has done this is that Trump is trying to distract from the fact that his is a failed presidency. And Donald Trump hopes that if he can just trust racism, really ugly stuff, that everyone will pay attention to that instead of paying attention to what a failure he is.”

