Axelrod: ‘Bad News’ for Biden ‘Is This May Be the Best He Could Do’

During CNN’s coverage of Wednesday’s CNN Democratic debate, CNN Senior Political Commentator David Axelrod stated that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden’s debate performance was a significant improvement over last time, and might have been the best he could have done, but “the bad news is this may be the best he could do.”

Axelrod said, “I think the good news for Joe Biden is this was maybe the best he could do, and the bad news is this may be the best he could do. He was much better than last time. He was much more engaged. But…he had moments in which he was uncertain, where he was on the defensive. And the main thing is, he was the guy who was going to take on Trump and bring it to Trump and restore values and decency. That was what — that’s where he started in this race. Tonight, he had to be a gut fighter, and I think he paid some price for that.”

