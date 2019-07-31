Biden: ‘I Would Not Rejoin’ TPP – I Would ‘Renegotiate’ It

Joe Biden on if he would rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal: "I would not rejoin the TPP as it was initially put forward. I would insist that we renegotiate pieces of that" #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/0h9w8H75XA

During Wednesday’s CNN Democratic debate, 2020 presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden said that he would not rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and that he would renegotiate it.

Moderator Dana Bash asked, “Would you or would you not rejoin the TPP, yes or no?”

Biden answered, “I would not rejoin the [TPP] as it was initially put forward. I would insist that we renegotiate pieces of that with the Pacific nations that we had, in South America and North America, so that we could bring them together to hold China accountable for the rules of — us setting the rules of the road as to how trade should be conducted. Otherwise, they’re going to do exactly what they’re doing, fill the vacuum and run the table.”

