Castro to Biden on Illegal Border Crossing Being a ‘Crime’: ‘One of Us Has Learned the Lessons of the Past — One of Us Hasn’t’

Julián Castro to Biden on immigration: "It looks like one of us has learned the lessons of the past and one of us hasn't...What we need are politicians that actually have some guts on this issue." pic.twitter.com/hhdCfAcGhW

During Wednesday’s CNN Democratic debate, 2020 presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden and former HUD Secretary Julián Castro battled over immigration.

Biden said, “If you cross the border illegally you should be able to be sent back. It’s a crime.”

Castro said, “First of all, Mr. Vice President, it looks like one of us has learned the lessons of the past, and one of us hasn’t. Let me begin by telling you my immigration plan would fix the legal immigration system because we do have a problem with that. Secondly, the only way we are going to guarantee that these family separations don’t happen in the future is that we need to repeal this law. There is still going to be consequences if somebody crosses the border. It’s a civil action.”

