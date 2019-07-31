Jay Inslee: ‘We Can No Longer Allow a White Nationalist’ in the White House

Number one: We can no longer allow a white nationalist to be in the White House. Number two: We have to make America what it's always been: A place of refuge. #JayDebates #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/tLGoyyVzY9

Wednesday during the second night of CNN’s Democratic candidates’ debate, 2020 hopeful Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA) said President Donald Trump is a “white nationalist.”

Inslee said, “We can no longer allow a white nationalist to be in the White House, number one.”

He added, “Number two, we have to make America what it’s always been, a place of refuge. We’ve got to boost the number of people we accept. I’m proud to have been the first governor to say ‘send us your Syrian refugees.’ I’m proud to have been the first governor to stand up against Donald Trump’s Muslim ban. I’m proud to have sued him 21 and beat him 21 times in a row. I’m ready for November 2020.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN