MSNBC’s Joy Reid Rips Dem Candidates for Attacking Obama Instead of Trump

Wednesday during MSNBC’s post-Democratic debate analysis, “AM Joy” anchor Joy Reid expressed her disappointment when the 2020 presidential candidates apparently attacked former President Barack Obama more than President Donald Trump.

Reid said, “It was weird for me to watch about almost 40 minutes of — primarily — attacks on the Obama Administration’s policies. It was odd. It took — I mean, de Blasio made a full-on attack of ObamaCare. Essentially said we have no working health care system in America. But hello, we have ObamaCare. So that means the system he’s attacking and saying it isn’t working is ObamaCare.”

She added, “You finally had a couple of candidates realize they need to also mention that it is Donald Trump that’s trying to take away the health care of 30 million people who got it from ObamaCare. So, it was an odd strategy to me. It was almost as if we had this debate with the luxury of Hillary Clinton being president, and all we were debating was how we were going to further fix health care. It’s almost as if the debate forgot who’s president because the attacks on Donald Trump, I don’t remember his name being mentioned that much. And so it was odd for me for these candidates to debate changes in health care and their different policies on immigration as if Trump doesn’t exist. I think Cory Booker did it a bit — hit the president. Donald Trump is supposed to be who you’re running against, not Barack Obama.”

