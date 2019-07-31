Scarborough: ‘Last Night Was a Really Good Night for the Democrats’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Wednesday reacted to the previous night’s Democratic presidential debate, praising the performance of progressives like Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and moderates such as former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.

Scarborough said the Tuesday debate made for “a really good night for the Democrats.”

“Boy, I think last night was a really good night for the Democrats. I really do,” he stated.

“You had progressives in the middle who were on fire. Bernie Sanders woke up. And we’ll see what happens. And Elizabeth Warren, she’s two for two. And the moderates as well, I think Hickenlooper did very, very well,” added Scarborough.

