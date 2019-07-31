Tim Ryan: Trump ‘Is Old and Decrepit,’ The ‘Ideas Are Old and Decrepit’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Live,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) said Democrats needed to run on a “new and better” agenda because President Donald Trump was “old and decrepit,” along with his ideas.

Ryan said, “Well, they’re going to be in that trap if we have a nominee that can capture people’s imagination, that can get into the new and better and can reframe some of the discussions. Those things I just talked to you about around regenerative agriculture, for example, have the support of conservative Republicans who think climate change isn’t manmade. They want to get into the soils because they are making a lot of money farming in a regenerative way.”

He added, “Let’s put together an agenda together that, like I said, is not left or right, new and better and is actually is going to solve the damn problems that we have in the country. That’s the direction we need to move in. They are in a trap because they are stuck. If we have a candidate talking about new and better, they’re really going to be in a box because Trump is old and decrepit and the ideas are old and decrepit.”

