Van Jones: Biden and Harris ‘Faded’

During CNN’s coverage of Wednesday’s CNN Democratic debate, CNN host Van Jones stated that both former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) “faded.”

Jones said, “Last night, you had two stars at the center, Warren and Sanders, and they wiped the floor with all the Lilliputians. This time, the stars faded. Biden did well enough to stop some of the fears, but not to give people that overwhelming confidence that this is our guy. And Kamala just didn’t have it tonight. And instead, the people that were almost the afterthoughts came on like gangbusters.”

Jones continued by praising Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

