Watch: Biden Calls Cory Booker ‘Future President’

Joe Biden calling Cory Booker the President, correct himself and calls him the future President. pic.twitter.com/g4yi9z6zPK

During Wednesday’s CNN Democratic debate, 2020 presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden called his rival for the nomination Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) the “future president.”

Biden said, “The fact is that the bills that the president, excuse me, the future president, that the senator is talking about are bills that were passed years ago and they were passed overwhelmingly.”

Booker joked, “Well, first of all, I’m grateful that he endorsed my presidency already.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN