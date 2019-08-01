Begala: Dem Candidates ‘Setting Themselves Up to Lose’ in 2020

Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead,” former Clinton adviser and CNN political commentator Paul Begala said he is concerned the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are going to far left during the primary which will cause them to lose in the general election against President Donald Trump.

Partial transcript as follows:

BEGALA: By the way, Kamala Harris should have said some people need to be incarcerated. She should have turned to Tulsi Gabbard and said yes, I raised bail on people who create gun violence because gun violence is an epidemic. This is my problem, the whole two-day debate, is I believe many of these candidates seeking to win the nomination are setting themselves up to lose the presidency to Donald Trump.

TAPPER: By running so far to the left?

BEGALA: Yes.