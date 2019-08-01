Biden: ‘Going Back 10, 20, 30 Years’ Will Hand GOP the Election

While speaking to reporters on Thursday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stated that he hopes in the next debate, Democrats discuss “our answers to fix the things that Trump has broken, not how Barack Obama made all these mistakes.” He also stated, that “going back 10, 20, 30 years…is a game that’s a game to make sure that we hand the Republicans an election coming up.”

Biden said, “I was a little surprised at how much incoming there was about Barack, about the president. I mean, I’m proud of having served with him. I’m proud of the job he did. I don’t think there’s anything he has to apologize for, and I think, you know, it kind of surprised me, the degree of the criticism.”

He added, “I hope the next debate we can talk about how we fix — our answers to fix the things that Trump has broken, not how Barack Obama made all these mistakes. He didn’t. He didn’t. And so — but what I want to make clear is that this going back 10, 20, 30 years is just — is a game that’s a game to make sure that we hand the Republicans an election coming up. Look, folks, there’s a lot of things everybody has done in their past and votes that no longer have a context today. They’re taken out of context.”

Biden also stated that it’s “absolutely bizarre” to compare President Obama to President Trump on immigration.

(h/t RCP Video)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett