CNN’s Lemon: It ‘Doesn’t Make Sense’ That Democrats Are Attacking Obama

On Thursday’s “CNN Tonight,” CNN host and CNN Democratic Debate moderator Don Lemon said that it “doesn’t make sense” that 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are “tearing down” President Obama.

Lemon said, “I was sitting there on the stage with all of them wondering, why is — wow, why are they attacking the former president? And all I could think about was Clinton and Gore. Clinton, Gore, Clinton, Gore and what lessons were learned.”

He added, “If you think that Trump is the existential threat, why are you tearing each other down? I can understand that to some extent, but the bigger question is, why are you tearing down the most liked person in your party right now? Two people, when you say Obama, that brings Mrs. Obama and Mr. Obama — and President Obama into it. It just — I don’t understand it. It doesn’t make sense to me.”

