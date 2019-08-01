Gabbard Battles MSNBC Host Over Assad Questions — ‘Talking Points That Kamala Harris and Her Campaign Are Feeding You’

Thursday on MSNBC, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) took on anchor Yasmin Vossoughian over her meeting with Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.

Vossoughian asked, “When sitting down with someone like Bashar al-Assad in Syria, do you confront him directly and say why do you order chemical attacks on your own people? Why do you cause the killings of over half a million people in your country?”

Gabbard said, “You’re talking about a meeting that took place, what, three years ago? And every time I come back here on MSNBC, you guys talk to me about these issues, it sounds like these are talking points that Kamala Harris and her campaign are feeding you because she’s refusing to address the questions that were posed to her.”

Vossoughian said, “If you’re leading with foreign policy, a meeting with Bashar Al-Assad, which I’m sure you understand is a very controversial meeting to take.”

Gabbard said, “Every single time for three years? This is where the propaganda comes in because I’ve talked about this a lot for the last three years.”

She continued, “I will continue to do all that I can to make sure that we end these wasteful regime change wars that have taken such a toll on all of us and that have made our country less safe.”

She added, “And if that means having a meeting with a dictator if that means trying to meet with Kim Jong-Un in North Korea to de-escalate tensions and remove this nuclear threat from our country and our people, whatever the crisis is.”

