Kamala Harris: Trump Like ‘The Wizard of Oz’ — A Really Small Guy Behind the Curtain

Thursday while speaking to reporters in Detroit, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) compared President Donald Trump to “The Wizard of Oz.”

A reporter asked, “The president just announced additional tariffs on China. 10% on $300 billion. He announced it on Twitter. I wanted to get your sense of this announcement and impact on economies like Detroit?”

Harris said, “As far as I’m concerned, this president has been highly irresponsible. On many leveling and on many issues, including trade. He came in office saying he was going to take care of the farmers and the autoworkers yet. He proposes trade policy by tweet in a way that is unilateral. Just remember, the very definition of trade means it’s not just you because you’re actually trading something with somebody else. And usually, there are other people involved in that market. so by definition, this is not something that you really can successfully do by yourself.”

She added, “But, yet, the fragile ego of this president, I think, blinds him to that fact. And instead, by tweet, initiating trade policy that has resulted in, as I said last night, farmers in Iowa facing bankruptcy, with soybeans rotting in bins, autoworkers in Michigan and other places of the country that are looking at the potential for no job by the end of the year, American families paying $1.4 billion more a month on everything from shampoo to washing machines because of this so-called trade policy, which I call the Trump trade tax. It’s irresponsible. And it’s a lot of bluster. You know, it reminds me of kind of like the ‘The Wizard of Oz.’ Like, you pull back the curtain, and there’s just this really small guy there.”

