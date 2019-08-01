Sanders: ‘I Don’t Think It’s Good Politics’ to Go After Warren, Others in Campaign

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) addressed a question Thursday on “CBS This Morning” about having a “non-aggression” pact with fellow 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

Sanders denied any such deal, saying the two have been “friends for over 20 years.”

“She’s running her campaign, and I’m running my campaign,” Sanders stated. “They’re different campaigns.”

He continued, “I think the most effective way to campaign, to be honest with you, is to talk to the American people about why the middle class is disappearing, why we have massive income and wealth inequality, the great challenge we face in terms of climate change, the thievery that’s now going on within the pharmaceutical industry where there is not only price-fixing but just incredible greed. You talk about those issues, you do well. If you try to beat up on somebody else, frankly, I don’t think it’s good politics.”

CBS tried to press Sanders to differentiate himself from Warren, but he refused to do so.

