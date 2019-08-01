Scarborough on Dems Targeting Obama in Debate: ‘Give Me a Break — Who is Advising You?’

Scarborough on Obama Being Attacked in Debate: ‘Give Me a Break -- Who is Advising You?’

Thursday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough reacted to the Democratic presidential debate from the night before, questioning why some of the candidates targeted former President Barack Obama.

Scarborough said he was “confused” by the Democrats’ strategy of “trashing” some of Obama’s policies in going after former Vice President Joe Biden in the debate.

“It was bizarre. … Just judging from what I’ve seen and what I’ve heard since that debate, a lot of the Democrats are pretty pissed off, and they’re saying, ‘Listen, if you’re thinking you’re getting my vote by trashing Barack Obama’s legacy, you’ve got another thing coming,'” Scarborough outlined.

“Give me a break!” he exclaimed. “What’s wrong with you people? You’re going up against Donald Trump, and you’re talking about defending Obamacare as Republican talking points? Who is advising you?”

