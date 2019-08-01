Schumer: McConnell Either Wants the Russians to Interfere or He’s Scared of Trump

Thursday on SiriusXM’s “The Joe Madison Show,” Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said either Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) wants “the Russians to interfere” or he is “scared,” of President Donald Trump.

Schumer comments were about McConnell blocking bills on election security.

Madison asked, “This issue about protecting the vote particularly from the Russians, I mean, this should be in my opinion, a bipartisan issue. I mean, you had a clarion call from the former special counsel. What is the difficulty?”

Schumer said, “There’s no good explanation. I said, it’s not a partisan issue, just what you said, not a partisan issue. This is what Americans have died for through all our wars to protect the right to vote. This is what John Lewis and so many others marched for, the right to vote. So now you’re going to let the Russians bollocks it up and interfere with it?”

He added, “Only two reasons I can think of neither of them good. They want the Russians to interfere because they think it’ll help them. It’s clear. Mueller made this clear that the Russians wanted Trump to win. The second is another reason not so good. Donald Trump in his puerile, babyishness, if that’s even a word, is so upset at the fact that the Russians might have interfered, that it delegitimizes his election, and McConnell is so scared of Trump that he goes along.”

