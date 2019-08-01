Tucker Carlson: ‘At This Point’ Democrats Can’t Win in 2020 — ‘They’re Not Impressive Enough’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson sounded off on the Democrats prospects to win back the presidency in 2020.

Based on the nights before’s debates, Carlson gave Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden, no chance to win the 2020 presidential election.

“Can any of these candidates win a general election?” Carlson said. “At this point, no. They can’t. They’re not impressive enough. Joe Biden was the party’s one real hope. And after last night, it seems pretty clear — conclusively clear, really — that Uncle Joe is headed for a well-deserved retirement.”

Carlson replayed video of Biden’s difficulties from a night early at the debate.

“Well, I think it’s time to forget making it to the White House,” Carlson said. “Biden couldn’t even locate his own campaign website … It tells you a lot about Joe Biden. Don’t be fooled by the current poll numbers. Biden is finished. And if another candidate very soon doesn’t step up and start talking like a sane person, so is the Democratic Party, at least for this cycle.

