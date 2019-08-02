Former Google Engineer: Google Will Try to Prevent Trump from Being Re-elected

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” former Google engineer Kevin Cernekee argued there was political bias within the tech giant.

Cernekee claimed to have been bullied and ultimately fired for his right-wing beliefs. However, Cernekee said it was his view that Google would attempt to thwart President Donald Trump’s re-election in 2020.

Partial transcript as follows:

CARLSON: How ideological is the management at Google?

CERNEKEE: It’s highly ideological. You can see bias at every level at the organization. One thing that I noticed that just handling routine issues is plagued with bias. Like they will get a report, an email with a liberal reporter complaining about something and they will jump on it and they will fix the issue very, very quickly. In contrast, one thing that I saw when I worked there was if you do a Google search for “Crippled America,” which is Donald Trump’s book you would get results that would show “Mein Kampf” instead of “Crippled America.” And I reported that I filed a bug, I escalated it, I tried to run it up the chain. They took nine months to fix that bug. They just stalled at every opportunity. They assigned it to people who no longer work there. They made every excuse in the book to avoid taking down something that made Donald Trump look bad. And I saw a number of incidents just like that.

CARLSON: Do you think that Google will attempt to influence the election outcome. Attempt to prevent Trump from being re-elected?

CERNEKEE: I do believe so. I think that’s a major threat. They have openly stated that they think 2016 was a mistake. They thought Trump should have lost in 2016. They really want Trump to lose in 2020. That’s their agenda. They have very biased people running every level of the company. They have quite a bit of control over the political process. That’s something we should really worry about.