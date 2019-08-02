Grijalva: ‘At Some Point, Our Caucus Will Be Overwhelmingly for’ an Impeachment Inquiry

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Representative Raul Grijalva (D-AZ) predicted that the House Democratic caucus “will be overwhelmingly for moving forward” on an impeachment inquiry against President Trump, and that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) “will respond to that.”

Grijalva said, “I would suggest that that number’s going to continue to grow, and at some point, our caucus will be overwhelmingly for moving forward. And I think Nancy will respond to that.”

