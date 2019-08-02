Hirono: Trump ‘Doesn’t Give a Rip’ About National Security

Friday on CNN’s “Situation Room,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) discussed Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX ) dropping out as President Donald Trump’s nominee for Director of National Intelligence.

Hirono said, “He’s contradicting what his intel people are saying, including Dan Coats, the director who is leaving as well as FBI Director Chris Wray who both testified that Russia continues to interfere with our elections. So this is once again Trump just hearing what he wants to say. Basically, he’s lying and making up stories all of the time.”

She continued, “Thank goodness he withdrew his nominee because I served on the intel committee for two years in the Senate and if there is one thing you need to be assured is that our intel people are giving us accurate information and not just information that the president wants to hear. That is very dangerous for national security and, yet, the president apparently doesn’t give a rip.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN