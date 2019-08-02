Jeffries: Trump Would Have Said We Didn’t Really Take Back the House if We Hadn’t Won ‘Decisively’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said that President Trump “would have argued that Democrats really didn’t take back control of the House of Representatives, had we not won decisively.”

Host Bill Maher asked Jeffries about Maher’s theory that Trump won’t leave office if he loses in 2020. Jeffries responded, “I think we have to defeat him decisively. And if we defeat him decisively, he’ll have no choice but to leave.”

Jeffries added, “He’s going to argue that it’s rigged. He would have argued that Democrats really didn’t take back control of the House of Representatives, had we not won decisively.”

