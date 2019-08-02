Klobuchar: Americans Died to Protect Our Right to Vote — To Trump It Is a Joke

Friday on MSNBC’s “Live,” 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said President Donald Trump clearly thinks Americans’ right to vote is a joke because he and Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) are blocking bills on election security.

Klobuchar said, “I was on the Senate floor yesterday, Senator Warren and I were there together trying to push to get our bills passed. This is an unbelievable situation. Hundreds of thousands of Americans have died on the battlefield trying to protect our right to vote and our democracy, and to Donald Trump it is a joke. He is completely dissing his own intelligence people, the head of the FBI, the intelligence director who said Russians are doing it as we speak. Mueller said that under oath just last week.”

She added, “Solutions. Two things. One, get back-up paper ballots in every state in the nation. That’s what my bill that I got gut-punched from the White House does. Make sure that that happens. Number two: Make sure that these dirty political ads that are being run on social media have rules of the road like your network has. Right? You have to say where the money came from and you have to keep the ads on file so other campaigns and people can see them and disprove them if they’re wrong. Not so when the billions of dollars flow over to Facebook or Twitter or Google. They’re making some voluntary efforts, but they don’t have the standards applying to them. That is wrong and we’re feeding into a national security risk if we allow this to continue. I lead both bills that would fix this, one with Senator Graham and one with Senator Lankford and Senator Warner and these bills both go through and they have been stopped by the White House and Mitch McConnell.”

