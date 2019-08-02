Maher: Democrats Just Have to Be ‘Less Crazy Than Trump,’ and ‘They’re Blowing It’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that in order to win in 2020, Democrats just have “to come off less crazy than Trump, and, of course, they’re blowing it.”

Maher argued that because of Trump fatigue, “All the Democrats have to do to win is to come off less crazy than Trump, and, of course, they’re blowing it. Coming across as unserious people who are going to take away all your money so migrants from Honduras can go to college for free and get a major in America sucks. Now, do I want Biden to be president? Not really. But Biden’s the only Democrat who beats Trump in Ohio. He’s like non-dairy creamer. Nobody loves it, but in a jam, it gets the job done.”

