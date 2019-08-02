Maher on Dem Debates: Obama ‘Is Not Woke Enough Now’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher criticized Democratic presidential candidates for their attacks on President Obama during their debates. Maher mocked the notion that Obama, a person who is still hugely popular among Democrats, “is not woke enough” and suggested this would help President Trump win re-election.

Maher said, “The Democratic candidates went after the president hard. Unfortunately, the president was Obama. … The guy with the 97% approval rating among the Democrats, his shit is not woke enough now. Trump saw that, he called Putin. He said, I got this one.”

