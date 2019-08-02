Maher: We Heard ’20 Different Versions of America’ from Harris

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher mocked 2020 presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) for changing her positions by stating that in the debate, there were “20 different versions of America, [and] that was just from Kamala Harris.”

He later referenced 2020 presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker’s (D-NJ) line about dipping into the Kool-Aid and not knowing what flavor it is before stating, “I don’t even know what that means, but today, Kamala Harris just made it her healthcare plan.”

