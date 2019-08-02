Rahm Emanuel on Dems Taking Shots at Obama in Debates: ‘What Are They Doing?’

In an interview which aired Friday on Fox Business Network’s “WSJ at Large,” former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel questioned the strategy behind the shots taken at former President Barack Obama during the second round of Democratic presidential debates.

Host Gerry Baker said he found it “a little odd” to see candidates take shots at Obama as candidates targeted former Vice President Joe Biden who he said is “the most popular Democrat in the country.”

“A little?” Emanuel, Obama’s former chief of staff asked. “You can strike the word ‘a little.'”

He added, “The guy’s at 90 some odd percent among Democrats. He’s the most successful progressive, prolific president, who had an incredible chief of staff, let me say that — since the Great Society. What are they doing?”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent