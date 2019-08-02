Scarborough to Dem Candidates: ‘Focus on Donald Trump’ — Don’t Attack Obama

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough is continuing to advise 2020 Democratic presidential candidates against going after former President Barack Obama during debates when targeting former Vice President Joe Biden.

Thursday, Scarborough asked why candidates would be taking shots at Obama. During Friday’s show, the host told the candidates to “focus” on Trump and “the dangers his presidency brings.”

“[Democrats] need to wake up,” said Scarborough.

“I will say it to Democratic candidates again: Focus on Donald Trump. OK?” he emphasized. “Repeat after me: ‘I will not attack Barack Obama; I will focus on Donald Trump and the dangers his presidency brings.’ It’s really easy. … You’re letting yourself down, you’re letting the country down. Your focus should be on Donald Trump.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent