Brooks: ‘Democrats Don’t Understand What This Election Is About’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said his main takeaway from the Democratic debates “was that Democrats don’t understand what this election is about.”

Brooks stated, “My main takeaway was that Democrats don’t understand what this election is about. We just spent a few minutes talking about Donald Trump and racism. That’s what this election is about. This election is about Donald Trump and what kind of country we’re going to be, what the values of our country are going to be, what the atmosphere is in which we’re going to raise our kids. … And, to me, it’s up to — you can’t beat a values revolution with a policy proposal. And so, they need to talk about values, and they need to tie it to policies, but say, I’m for kindness. I’m for diversity. I’m for honesty. And the only person who seems to get that is Marianne Williamson, and — because she’s not just trying to run a purely economic campaign. She at least gets it. She’s got wackadoodle ideas on other things, but I think what she says about that and what she said in the debates was exactly right.”

